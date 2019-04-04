Neo Lithium (NLC) PT Raised to C$2.25

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 131.96% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Neo Lithium stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.97. 47,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,387. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90. Neo Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$1.80.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

