nDEX (NDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,315.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, nDEX has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. nDEX has a total market cap of $54,555.00 and approximately $10,315.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00387490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.01714448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00261450 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00393298 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,657,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

