NCR Co. (NCR) Stake Lessened by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 151,900 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,861,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,123,000 after buying an additional 46,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,860,000 after buying an additional 101,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,037,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,016,000 after buying an additional 249,290 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,941,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,722,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after buying an additional 142,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 17,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.94.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 85.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $136,479.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,412 shares in the company, valued at $855,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 17,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $475,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,265 shares of company stock worth $1,888,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

