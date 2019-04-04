Natural Health Trends Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 706 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 909% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.45. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.59 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 34.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Natural Health Trends by 807.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Natural Health Trends by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Natural Health Trends by 25.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Natural Health Trends by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

