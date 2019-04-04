Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.10% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

NGVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $259.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $221.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

