Nadler Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $102.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Allstate had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

