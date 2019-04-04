Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 8,970 Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,040,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,133,000 after buying an additional 80,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,133,000 after buying an additional 80,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.56 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $721,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $845,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $42,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $290.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

