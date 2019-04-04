Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 32,800 Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Innoviva by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Innoviva by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 148,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,956,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,636 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Innoviva by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 274,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marianne Zhen sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $89,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff bought 15,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innoviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Innoviva stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.85. Innoviva Inc has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 34.92, a current ratio of 34.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 151.36% and a negative return on equity of 508.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

