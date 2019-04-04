Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.51. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-buys-new-stake-in-genworth-financial-inc-gnw.html.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.