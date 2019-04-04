Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vonage by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vonage by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $29,501.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,187.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David T. Pearson sold 74,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $741,105.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,805.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 931,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,464. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. Vonage had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

