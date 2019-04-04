MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $1.08 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

FNF stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

