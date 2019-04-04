MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stake in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.06% of Emerald Expositions Events worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,172 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 765.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 423,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 367,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 348,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

EEX stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.43). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.0725 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerald Expositions Events’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

EEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

