M&T Bank (MTB) Given a $169.00 Price Target at UBS Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) has been given a $169.00 price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.25.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. M&T Bank has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $188.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $865,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,416.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $60,469.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,464 shares in the company, valued at $242,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock worth $2,977,668. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,876,000 after acquiring an additional 234,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,947,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,195,000 after buying an additional 2,532,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,067,000 after buying an additional 43,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,704,000 after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,594,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,372,000 after purchasing an additional 247,005 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

