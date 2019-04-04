Motus GI (MOTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.10. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Motus GI will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 78.6% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

