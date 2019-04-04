Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPAA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $36,057.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Whittaker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $39,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $73,524.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $365.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

