Mothercare (MTC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Mothercare (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 23 ($0.30) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTC. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Thursday. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:MTC traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 20.90 ($0.27). 445,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. Mothercare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.73 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.37 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Glyn Hughes bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,861.49).

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

