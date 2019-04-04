Monolithic Power Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 772 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,330% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $144.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $101.99 and a one year high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.63 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $1,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,847,363.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,623 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $469,504.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,689 shares in the company, valued at $40,780,547.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,985 shares of company stock worth $48,751,448 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/monolithic-power-systems-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-mpwr.html.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.