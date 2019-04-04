Mongodb (MDB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Mongodb (NASDAQ: MDB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2019 – Mongodb is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Mongodb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/14/2019 – Mongodb had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We are raising our estimates and PT to $150 as our confidence grows in MongoDB’s multiyear opportunity to sustain high growth in a large $59B market.””

3/14/2019 – Mongodb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $94.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Mongodb had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

3/14/2019 – Mongodb had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Mongodb had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Mongodb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

3/14/2019 – Mongodb had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Mongodb had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/28/2019 – Mongodb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.

2/26/2019 – Mongodb was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $7.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.74. 77,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,275. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.14.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $9,387,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $678,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,399 shares of company stock worth $26,425,334. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 17,133.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

