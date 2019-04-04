Monetha (MTH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Monetha has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Monetha token can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Monetha has a market cap of $8.21 million and $1.29 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00387580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.01693996 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00264025 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00389958 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,778,023 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, Tidex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

