Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,513,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,372 shares in the company, valued at $44,682,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $245.84 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $220.42 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

