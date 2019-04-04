MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 209 Shares of WD-40 (WDFC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDFC. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WD-40 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.24. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $125.70 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.98%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

