MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,098,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,853,451,000 after buying an additional 455,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,098,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,853,451,000 after buying an additional 455,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,684,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,975,000 after buying an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,109,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,084,000 after buying an additional 565,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,842,000 after buying an additional 797,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,527.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,560.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

