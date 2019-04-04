Mixin (XIN) Trading Up 26.3% Over Last Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $200.47 or 0.04054324 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. In the last week, Mixin has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $88.04 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,163 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

