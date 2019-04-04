MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%.

Shares of MIND stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,816. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIND. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 226,110 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 277,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

