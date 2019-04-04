MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) versus Verisign (VRSN) Head to Head Review

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Verisign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 28.59% 27.40% 21.00% Verisign 47.94% -42.50% 26.65%

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisign has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Verisign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $18.14 million 2.27 $5.13 million N/A N/A Verisign $1.21 billion 18.49 $582.48 million $4.75 39.50

Verisign has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I..

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Verisign does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MIND C.T.I. and Verisign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisign 0 3 1 0 2.25

Verisign has a consensus price target of $170.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.81%. Given Verisign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verisign is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Verisign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verisign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verisign beats MIND C.T.I. on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides root zone maintainer services. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

