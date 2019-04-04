Mincoin (MNC) Achieves Market Cap of $65,918.00

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Mincoin has traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $65,918.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.01721848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002700 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001407 BTC.

About Mincoin

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,126,725 coins. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com . Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

