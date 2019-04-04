Millennium Management LLC Has $16.23 Million Holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Eldorado Resorts worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3,877.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 918,176 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Nomura lifted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

ERI opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $671.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.34 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

