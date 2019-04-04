Millennium Management LLC Has $15.83 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (G)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 586,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Genpact by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,210,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Genpact from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.97.

In other news, insider Patrick Cogny sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $331,698.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 50,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,658,535.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,596.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,605,440 shares of company stock valued at $51,820,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $35.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.98 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

