Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in ITT Inc (ITT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,447,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,482,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in ITT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,447,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,482,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,956,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,437,000 after acquiring an additional 209,102 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,691,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,910,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ITT by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,658,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $60.08 on Thursday. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. ITT had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

