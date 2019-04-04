Middlesex Water (MSEX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MSEX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,406. The firm has a market cap of $893.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $60.48.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 23.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $29,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,698.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $115,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,726 shares of company stock valued at $214,444. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

