Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is DNB Asset Management AS’s 5th Largest Position

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276,389 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 704,310 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $231,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $107,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 90.5% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total value of $814,127.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $916.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $87.73 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura lowered their target price on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.01.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

