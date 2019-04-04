Microsaic Systems (MSYS) Trading Down 8.7%

Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS) dropped 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Approximately 658,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 397,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $5.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

