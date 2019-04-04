Micron Technology (MU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,614.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.