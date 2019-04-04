Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

In other news, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $296,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,567.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total value of $326,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,370.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $155,541,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.30. 3,984,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

