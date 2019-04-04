Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,092,476 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 1,525,295 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,758 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MFGP shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $43,845,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Micro Focus International by 1,140.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Micro Focus International by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 500,455 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Micro Focus International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFGP opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.5833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

