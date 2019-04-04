Michael Karg Purchases 23,501 Shares of Ebiquity plc (EBQ) Stock

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) insider Michael Karg purchased 23,501 shares of Ebiquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £10,105.43 ($13,204.53).

Ebiquity stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.68. Ebiquity plc has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Ebiquity’s payout ratio is -0.14%.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Monday, March 25th.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

