Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $575,000 Holdings in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Scientific Games by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 147,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of SGMS opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Scientific Games Corp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.31.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $885.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

