Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $551,000 Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 386.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,512 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,738,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after buying an additional 617,235 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after buying an additional 402,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 943,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 197,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 259,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 194,667 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $33,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,412 shares in the company, valued at $661,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 39,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $704,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $913,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

