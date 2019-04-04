Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 23,818 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (EGHT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 383.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in 8X8 by 35.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,425,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 35.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 127.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,534,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,840 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $19,179,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in 8X8 by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,516,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,405,000 after acquiring an additional 990,845 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $89.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. BidaskClub lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

