Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 385.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Select Medical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Select Medical by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Select Medical by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,076,000 after buying an additional 100,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,163,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $297,407,000 after buying an additional 919,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 41,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $597,339.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,047,143 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,316.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 306,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,341,760.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,047,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,848,487.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

