MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 199.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,745,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,885,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,368 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 4,198.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,746,000 after purchasing an additional 441,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.34.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $474,919.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-sells-628-shares-of-discovery-communications-inc-disca.html.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.