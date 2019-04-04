MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,911 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 277.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,102,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,987,000 after buying an additional 810,594 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,510,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,409,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE:AEL opened at $27.47 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $554.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

