MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $22,398,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,687,000 after purchasing an additional 121,385 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,047,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $7,019,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in LHC Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 486,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,078,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $108.92 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $561,585.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 11,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $1,257,857.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,961.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,666 shares of company stock worth $28,389,658. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

