Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of Metlife worth $53,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4,191.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,828,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 12,529,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $274,580,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2,954.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,311,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,919,000 after buying an additional 2,236,048 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4,778.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,324,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,350,000 after buying an additional 1,297,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 833.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,235,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,711,000 after buying an additional 1,102,832 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $456,964.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of MET opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/metlife-inc-met-shares-sold-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.