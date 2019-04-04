Metal (MTL) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00011489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Metal has a market capitalization of $24.55 million and $14.68 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00390095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.01691022 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00255004 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00031252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00017864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,762,284 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Huobi, OKEx, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Upbit, Kyber Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

