Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $160.29 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $167.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

