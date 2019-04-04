Mercury Systems (MRCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems for defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs with over 25 different defense prime contractors. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRCY. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

MRCY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.72. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,588. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $312,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $2,392,901.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,002,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,291,302. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,735,000 after acquiring an additional 114,329 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 476.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 71,180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 538,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 199,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 37,329 shares during the last quarter.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

