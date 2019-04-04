Mercury (MER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.32 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Mercury has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $684,222.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Mercury

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

