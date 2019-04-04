Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,430,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,644,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 160,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,221. The firm has a market cap of $903.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $412.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

