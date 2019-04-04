Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $544.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, Director Edward B. Grant sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $68,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBWM. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

